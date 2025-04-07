April 7, 2025 9:53 PM 1 min read

Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Musk Calls Trump 'Most High Tax American President In Generations,' Warns Tariffs Are A 'Permanent Tax' On US Consumers

Follow
Comments

Tesla Inc. TSLA board member Kimbal Musk criticized President Donald Trump‘s tariff policies Monday, calling him “the most high tax American President in generations” through his implementation of what Musk described as a “structural, permanent tax on the American consumer.”

What Happened: In a series of posts on X, Musk, the brother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, argued that tariffs create a cycle of economic harm: “A tax on consumption also means less consumption, which means less jobs. Which in turn leads to less consumption. And then even fewer jobs.”

When asked why other countries would care about U.S. tariffs if American consumers bear the cost, Kimbal Musk responded: “Other countries care because a tax reduces consumption of their goods. Reduced consumption does not create more jobs in America. The net outcome is less jobs on both sides of the borders, and higher prices in America.”

TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$239.500.03%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum91.25
Growth67.63
Quality96.17
Value11.60
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which consumers will feel the tariff impact most?
How will pharmaceutical companies adjust prices?
Which industries face supply chain disruptions?
Are small businesses likely to close due to tariffs?
How might solar panel companies react to tariffs?
Which manufacturers could benefit from Trump’s tariffs?
Will import costs lead to higher consumer prices?
How will job markets shift due to price increases?
Which stocks might rise amid tariff concerns?
How are import tariffs affecting global trade relations?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsEconomicsMarketsbenzinga neuroDonald TrumpElon MuskKimbal Musk

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved