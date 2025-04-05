Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Nike, Target, And Walmart Among Hardest-Hit Following Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Wall Street reeled this week as President Donald Trump's new global tariffs and hawkish Fed signals rattled investors. The tariffs triggered broad selloffs, dragging the S&P 500 to its worst weekly loss since the pandemic's onset in 2020.

Stocks tumbled Thursday and Friday, with tech and consumer names especially hard-hit, as traders braced for higher costs and retaliatory trade risks. Concerns mounted over how renewed trade tensions could disrupt supply chains and weigh on corporate margins.

At the same time, Federal Reserve officials signaled fewer rate cuts ahead, compounding fears and sending bond yields higher, further pressuring equities across sectors.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Why Is EV Maker Mullen Automotive Stock Skyrocketing Today?", by Shivani Kumaresan, reports that Mullen Automotive Inc. MULN shares surged over 80% after the EV maker secured a $50 million funding commitment and reaffirmed it won't pursue a reverse stock split.

"Why Cloudastructure Stock Is Soaring Tuesday", by Adam Eckert, reports that Cloudastructure Inc. CLOU shares jumped over 40% after the company reported a 161% year-over-year revenue increase in its fiscal fourth quarter and a significantly narrowed net loss.

"Trump's Tariffs Could Spark Reshoring Boom For These 4 US Stocks", by Erica Kollman, explores how new U.S. tariffs and China's response could boost reshoring plays like Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Eaton Corp. ETN, General Electric Co. GE, and Emerson Electric Co. EMR.

The Bears

"Nike Stock Is Tumbling Thursday: Here's Why", by Adam Eckert, reports that Nike Inc. NKE shares fell after Citigroup downgraded the stock to Neutral, citing weak consumer demand in China and concerns about the company's long-term growth strategy.

"Lucid Stock Is Hitting The Brakes Thursday: What's Driving The Action", by Adam Eckert, reveals that Lucid Group Inc. LCID shares dropped after the EV maker announced a $1 billion stock offering backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, raising dilution concerns among investors.

"Retail Stocks Slammed As Trump's Tariff Plan Sends Shockwaves Through Sector", by Erica Kollman, reports that the new tariffs triggered a selloff in major retailers including Nike Inc. NKE, Walmart Inc. WMT, and Target Corp. TGT over fears of rising costs and inflation.

