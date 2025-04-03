UFC Picks Mark Zuckerberg's Meta As Official Technology Partner, Joins Forces To Revolutionize Fan Engagement: 'Smart Glasses Could Be The Next Computing Platform'

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings TKO, has entered into a multi-year partnership with tech giant Meta Platforms META to transform fan engagement using Meta’s advanced technology.

What Happened: The UFC announced that Mark Zuckerberg‘s Meta is now the UFC’s first Official Fan Technology Partner. The partnership will utilize Meta’s technology platforms, services, and products, such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads, Meta AI, Meta Glasses, and Meta Quest, to deliver an unparalleled immersive UFC experience for fans.

Meta will also serve as the Official AI Glasses Partner of UFC, bringing the innovative application of its AI glasses to UFC events. “Mark and his team at Meta are going to do things that will blow away UFC fans,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White.

The partnership will incorporate Meta into UFC assets through extensive activations across all Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, featuring brand placement in the Octagon®, multiple broadcast integrations, and engaging in-arena fan experiences.

Threads, Meta’s text-based platform for public discussions, will be an Official Social Media Partner of the UFC, acting as the main hub for the UFC community and offering exclusive original content.

See Also: What’s Going On With Carvana Stock Today?

Why It Matters: This partnership marks a significant step for Meta in its quest to expand beyond being a social media powerhouse. The partnership with UFC, which has a global fan base exceeding 700 million and over 300 million social media followers, could greatly accelerate Meta’s expansion into wearable technology, especially in virtual and augmented reality.

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, launched in late 2023, have sold over 2 million units. While not a major revenue source yet, they are strategically important for Meta's AI ambitions. Powered by the Llama AI model, the glasses and Meta AI chatbot aim to enhance user engagement and improve ad targeting.

CNBC’s Paulina Likos stated, “Big picture Zuckerberg has a long-term vision that smart glasses could be the next computing platform, much like the smartphone ushered in the mobile computing era.”

Interestingly, this development comes on the heels of the news that Meta’s AI Chief, Joelle Pineau, is exiting the company in May.

Meta holds a momentum rating of 80.75% and a growth rating of 74.80%, according to Benzinga's Proprietary Edge Rankings. For an in-depth report on more stocks and insights into growth opportunities, sign up for Benzinga Edge.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.