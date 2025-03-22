Elon Musk posted a controversial statement on social media, claiming that transgender individuals, particularly those undergoing hormone treatments, are more likely to be violent due to “extreme emotional volatility.”

His comments appeared to be in response to recent attacks on Tesla, Inc.TSLA, suggesting that transgender individuals could be responsible for the incidents.

“What are the statistics on trans violence? The probability of a trans person being violent appears to be vastly higher than non-trans,” Musk posted on X.

The post came on the same day that Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who is trans, criticized him in an interview with Teen Vogue. In the interview, Wilson called Musk a “pathetic man-child” and expressed deep frustration with her father.

“I haven’t talked to him since 2020. That was almost half a decade ago at this point,” Wilson said.

Wilson also condemned Musk’s controversial actions, including his performance of what she described as a “Nazi salute” during Donald Trump’s inauguration — a gesture Musk has denied was intentional.

She expressed further concern about the growing hostility toward marginalized groups under the second Trump administration.

“Obviously, it’s not just trans people that are affected by the current administration,” Wilson said, highlighting her contributions for “more advocacy on that front, since the current administration has kind of been like a wrecking ball in that regard.”

Recent efforts to remove LGBTQ+ identities, race, and immigration status from communications about sex trafficking, are in the limelight, with experts warning that these changes would endanger vulnerable populations, especially minors, The Guardian reports.

A Pew Research Center survey revealed that 78% of LGBTQ+ adults expect the second Trump administration to negatively impact the transgender community.

