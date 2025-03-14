GameStop Stock Poised For A Rebound? This Analyst Predicts Potential Price Uptick

Ali Martinez, a prominent market analyst, recently tweeted about a potential price rebound for GameStop Corp. GME, citing a buy signal on the TD Sequential indicator.

What Happened: On Thursday, Martinez shared his observations on GameStop’s stock performance on X. He pointed out that the TD Sequential indicator, a tool used to predict trend reversals in stock prices, was showing a buy signal for the video game retailer. The stock also climbed 1.37% during the overnight trading session on Robinhood.

GameStop $GME could be setting up for a price rebound as the TD Sequential indicator presents a buy signal on the weekly chart! pic.twitter.com/rqeArv22XZ — Ali (@ali_charts) March 14, 2025

Since 2020, GameStop has been highly volatile as a meme stock, primarily fueled by retail investor enthusiasm on platforms like Reddit. Retail investors on Reddit's r/WallStreetBets sparked the 2021 GameStop "meme stock" frenzy through a short squeeze, significantly affecting hedge funds that had wagered against it. Although its fundamentals are weak, Martinez’s analysis indicates that traders may expect a price rebound after a period of decline.

Why It Matters: GameStop’s stock has been under pressure recently due to broader market concerns. The company’s shares moved lower on Monday amid recession worries and uncertainty regarding tariffs and trade policy.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump imposed significant tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, causing market instability. Despite these challenges, Martinez’s post suggests that GameStop may be setting up for a price rebound, offering a glimmer of hope for investors ahead of its fourth quarter results on March 25.

February reports about the addition of Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies to GameStop’s balance sheet helped the stock surge. CEO Ryan Cohen‘s meeting with Strategy MSTR co-founder Michael Saylor also added to the speculation. Notably, Martinez in a previous post urged investors to monitor the $74,000 level of Bitcoin closely and indicated a ‘potential trend shift’.

Price Action: GameStop stock closed on Thursday at $21.95, marking a decline of 19% over the past 30 days, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Ranking, GameStop outperforms SuperMicro Computer SMCI in momentum and growth but lags in value metrics.

GameStop Edge Ranking

SuperMicro Computers Edge Ranking:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.