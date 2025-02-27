The administration under President Donald Trump is preparing to channel up to $1 billion into measures to counter the persistent bird flu epidemic or avian influenza (HPAI) and augment egg imports, in an attempt to address skyrocketing prices.

What Happened: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins revealed the funding strategy, which is a response to a three-year bird flu crisis that has led to the demise of approximately 166 million chickens, according to USDA data. The virus has also impacted close to 1,000 dairy herds and infected nearly 70 people, resulting in one reported death since early 2024.

The USDA plans to assign up to $500 million for complimentary biosecurity audits for farms and a sum of $400 million to enhance compensation rates for farmers who need to eliminate their chickens due to the flu, stated Rollins at a state agriculture officials conference. The funding will come from the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation, a discretionary fund accessible to the secretary, explained by Rollins’ chief of staff, Kailee Tkacz Buller, as per Reuters.

Rollins further stated that other strategies include $100 million allocated for vaccine research, efforts to ease regulatory burdens on the egg and chicken industry, and consideration of temporary import solutions.

Although the USDA is contemplating vaccines for chickens, they have not received approval yet. Opinions in the poultry industry are split on this issue due to possible trade impacts. The administration also plans to increase egg imports and reduce exports to strengthen the domestic supply and combat record-high egg prices. Turkey has committed to exporting 15,000 tons of eggs to the U.S. by July, a move expected to substantially boost the nation’s egg supply.

Why It Matters: This move comes in the wake of a recent debate over food affordability solutions, sparked by prominent economic commentator Noah Smith. As egg prices hit record levels, Smith mocked President Donald Trump and suggested alternatives to eggs, such as chickpeas.

High egg prices have been a key cause of the inflation in the country. The most recent monthly consumer price index revealed that the average cost of a dozen Grade A eggs in U.S. cities rose to $4.95 in January. Specialty options, like organic and cage-free eggs, come at an even higher price. On Wednesday, the USDA predicted that egg prices, already at record highs, could surge by over 40% in 2025.

The USDA’s plan to increase egg imports, particularly from Turkey, is expected to alleviate the current egg shortage and stabilize prices.

That being said, Rollins acknowledged, "It's going to take a while to get through, I think in the next month or two, but hopefully by summer.” Rollins is also confident that the USDA will have sufficient staff to respond to bird flu, despite the DOGE-led federal workforce reductions.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.