Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban recently expressed his views on Elon Musk‘s Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, advocating for more transparency and suggesting the inclusion of Democrats for oversight.

What Happened: Cuban on Monday reiterated his long-standing stance on government transparency, stating, “If you have nothing to hide, hide nothing.”

Cuban’s post was a response to a resurfaced 2017 video shared by an X user, where the billionaire called for cutting the government's size by at least one-third and enhancing its efficiency—an idea that also underpins Trump’s newly established department, now led by Musk.

Cuban said, he “Still stand by it.”

challenging Musk’s DOGE initiative, which has faced criticism for its lack of transparency, Cuban suggested that Musk invite Democrats to work with his DOGE teams to provide a clearer picture of the project’s operations.

Still stand by it. Said it many times before then. Blogged about it too.



Difference is the transparency. @doge says they are transparent. They don't want anyone questioning them.



When it comes to government transparency:



If you have nothing to hide, hide nothing… https://t.co/P845QlOTAJ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 9, 2025

This post follows Cuban’s previous criticisms of the Tesla Inc CEO’s influence on the government and his control over free speech. He has also expressed concerns about Musk’s motivations and intentions.

SEE ALSO: ‘Not A Bad Return On His Investment’—Bernie Sanders Says Elon Musk Spent $277 Million To Elect Trump And Made $154 Billion Since Election Day

Why It Matters: Cuban’s post comes amid ongoing legal challenges claiming that DOGE fails to comply with federal transparency regulations. His call for more transparency and diverse oversight could potentially impact the public’s perception of DOGE and its operations. Cuban has previously questioned Musk’s growing influence and his control over free speech.

Interestingly, Cuban, a long-time Trump critic, has also shown interest in launching his meme coin with proceeds going to the U.S. Treasury to reduce the national debt. Cuban’s potential meme coin could offer a contrast to the current DOGE initiative and its transparency issues.

Meanwhile, in a pre-Super Bowl interview, President Donald Trump expressed his trust in Elon Musk and highlighted that Musk's influence is particularly noteworthy since he is ‘not gaining anything’ from the position.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.