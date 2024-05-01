Market Clubhouse Morning Memo - May 1st, 2024 (Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA)

Loading... Loading...

Good Morning Traders! In today's Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market's pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let's dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

Currently, the SPY SPY is trading around the 500.17 mark. Bulls are looking for an upward movement to 500.91 initially. If this level is surpassed with strong momentum, the next target is 503.95, which we hope will act as a robust support level. Holding above 503.95 could pave the way for a move towards 506.71, and our optimistic target for the bulls today is 508.34.

On the downside, if the SPY fails to maintain 500.17 as support, we anticipate a bearish descent towards 498.93. A confirmed break below this point could lead the price down to 496.93. Should selling pressure intensify, we expect further decline to 494.27, with the lowest bear target set at 492.39 for the day.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1

The QQQ index QQQ is positioning around 422.16. Bulls are aiming to sustain the price above 424.04, targeting 425.77 as a firm support level. If maintained, the buying momentum might push the price towards 426.64, potentially testing 427.32. The highest bull target for today is set at 428.50.

Conversely, if the QQQ cannot hold above 422.16, bears might take control, pushing the price down to 420.76. A breakdown from there could see a further dip to 419.19, and persistent selling might test 417.49. If this support gives way, the lowest bear target for the day is 416.23.

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.

Apple AAPL shares are trading near the 170.32 level. Bulls are eyeing 171.13 as a crucial support to hold, aiming for an upward trajectory towards 171.79 and potentially 172.45 if the upward momentum persists. The highest bull target for Apple today is 173.94.

Should Apple fail to keep 170.32 as support, the downside target is set at 168.99. Increasing sell-off could push the price further down to 168.00 and then to 167.09. A break below this level could lead to a test of the day's lowest bear target at 166.27.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft MSFT is being traded around 390.98. For bullish prospects, the aim is to maintain above 392.49, leading to a potential rally to 394.46. Holding this level could propel the stock towards 395.68, with a bull target of 400.30 for the day.

If Microsoft cannot sustain 390.98 as support, the bearish scenario involves a descent to 387.60. A break below this level might lead to further downside tests at 385.42, pushing towards 382.69. The lowest bear target for today is 381.64.

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA NVDA is hovering around 846.80. Bulls are looking to push the price to 852.61 and establish it as a solid support level. If successful, the next targets are 865.62 and 877.25, with a high bull target of 882.97 for the day.

If NVIDIA cannot maintain 846.80 as support, bears might drive the price down to 842.42. A failure there could see a further drop to 837.58 and, if selling pressure continues, a test of 833.50. The day's lowest bear target is 827.98.

Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet GOOGL is currently positioned at 163.79. Bulls are aiming to secure 165.41 as support and push the price to 167.04. If bullish momentum continues, the target moves up to 169.34.

Should Alphabet's price fail to hold 163.79 as support, the bears are expected to push it down to 161.79. A break below this could bring 160.36 into play, with a further descent possibly leading to the lowest bear target of the day at 158.54.

Meta Platforms Inc

Meta META is trading around 426.00. Bulls are aiming to maintain strength above 429.01, pushing higher to 432.39 and potentially 436.87. The bullish momentum could lead to a high target of 441.35 for the day.

On the downside, if Meta cannot hold 426.00 as support, the target shifts to 420.24. A breakdown there could lead to further drops to 417.87, and potentially down to the day's lowest bear target at 415.05.

Tesla Inc.

Tesla TSLA is trading near 179.79. Bulls are aiming to push the price up to 182.53 and, with continued buying, possibly to 184.10. A broader market rally could see Tesla reaching 186.10, with a high bull target of 189.22 for the day.

If Tesla fails to hold 179.79 as support, bears might lead a decline to 176.34. Continued selling could push the price to 172.61, and if bearish momentum holds, down to the lowest bear target of 169.70 for the day.

Final Word: Today's trading session is stacked with pivotal economic data and events that could significantly impact market dynamics. The day kicks off with the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change at 8:15AM ET, which provides early insights into labor market conditions. Shortly thereafter, at 8:30AM ET, we will have the Quarterly Treasury Refunding Announcement, an event that could influence bond market movements. At 9:45AM ET, the Final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI will be released, offering key indicators of economic health in the manufacturing sector. At 10AM ET, attention shifts to the Construction Spending report for March and the JOLTS Job Openings for March, alongside the ISM numbers for April, all of which could sway investor sentiment. The climax of today's economic calendar is at 2PM ET with the FOMC's Interest Rate Decision, followed by Fed Chair Powell’s press conference at 2:30PM ET. Given the array of critical data and the potential for high volatility, traders are advised to maintain a heightened level of caution and strict discipline in their trading strategies. Best of luck navigating today's complex market environment!

The Morning Memo is curated by RIPS, a pro trader with years of experience in equities, options, and futures trading. RIPS is at the heart of the exclusive Market Clubhouse community, offering his insights, expertise, and real-time mentorship.

Start your day with a live daily market analysis, a carefully selected watch list, early access to the Morning Memo, and exclusive Market Clubhouse price levels, providing precise support and resistance indicators. When you become a member of Market Clubhouse, you will gain early access to the Morning Memo, just like this one, every single day—hours before it's published. You will also have access to a live stream with zero latency and screen sharing, enabling you to witness Rips executing his trades in real-time and sharing his exclusive trading plans, strategies, and live decision-making.

For a limited time during our special promotion, you can join RIPS and get a full access pass to Market Clubhouse for 7 full days for just $7. Check it out at https://marketclubhouse.club/7Days/ where you can trade live with him and tap into his wealth of knowledge and experience. You can also catch Rips on his live day trading streams every Monday-Friday at 8 am EST on the Market Clubhouse YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MarketClubhouse.

This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.