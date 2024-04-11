Sapien Raises $5 Million for Data Labeling With AI Applications

Sapien has raised $5 million in a seed-funding round to accelerate its data labeling business. The round featured contributions from investors such as Primitive Ventures, Animoca, Ravikant Capital and Yield Guild Games. Sapien will use the funds to enhance its AI to better guide and assist its data labeling, the company says. The money will also go toward expanding Sapien's blockchain infrastructure to build out its team of human labelers.
