24-Year-Old Cask Of Whisky Sells for $120K, Investors Net 35.5% Annualized Return

by Aditi Ganguly, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 10:39 AM | 2 min read
Investors recently realized a return on shares purchased in the Bownmore Cask Collection after a sale of the rare whisky was completed. 

The 24-year-old world-class single-malt whisky collection was initially priced at $94,000, with 2,000 shares issued at $47 each. The collection is expected to mature between 2023 and 2028, following which the 1998 Bowmore Bourbon Hogshead will be delivered. 

The shares were issued through a Reg. A offering through Vint, a wine and spirits investment platform. 

As of Sept.14, the investment platform sold all issued shares of the Bowmore Cask Collection at a combined value of $120,166, including all fees and taxes, thereby netting a profit margin of 35.49% on an annualized basis. 

“This collection represents the third exit and second complete exit from Vint,” according to a Vint statement. “Vint has produced a 27.11% net annualized return (realized) across these exits.”

Vint’s Foray Into Whiskey 

Vint is primarily known for its investment-grade wine collections, many of which have outperformed the U.S. stock market over the past year. However, the platform has realized substantial returns through whisky sales as well. The sale of the Bowmore Cask Collection allowed Vint to realize a nearly 30% net return. 

Bowmore’s premium whiskies have witnessed 418% growth since 2013 and currently have the second-largest market share in the global single-malt market. Apart from brand loyalty, the scarcity of cask whiskies has allowed Bowmore single malt to become a luxury premium product. 

As the oldest licensed distillery in Islay, Scotland, Bowmore has been distilling whisky for more than 20 years, making it one of the best manufacturers of single-malt whisky. Typically, around 90% of whisky barrels are bottled within 15 years of distillation, leaving only 10% to mature thereafter. 

The Bowmore Cask Collection, which has been maturing over the past 24 years, is one of the rarest single-malt whiskies in the world, so it is hardly surprising that the collection was sold for more than $120,000, generating over 30% returns before it being bottled.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Alternative investmentsVintwhiskeyMarkets

