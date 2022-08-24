'Lemon' Paul Newman Rolex Daytona Expected To Fetch Up To $1.18 Million At Auction Next Month

The Rolex watch named after legendary actor Paul Newman is considered one of the fanciest of its kind, thanks to its revamped dial, the Cosmograph Daytona. Rolex Daytona watches have long been popular among race car drivers and other motorsports persons, thanks to their utmost precision and accurate start and stop functions and timekeeping.

Renowned Paul Newman Rolex Series

The Paul Newman Lemon Daytona watch is often touted as the holy grail by watch collectors and aficionados worldwide, as it is a premier vintage luxury Rolex with a rich history. The vintage antique’s name comes from its unique lemon tri-colored dial. Moreover, the watch’s pin buckle is made of 18-carat yellow gold, making it one of the most expensive watches available globally. The Swiss-based company only made a handful of lemon dials for two years from 1969 to 1971, making them incredibly rare.

In fact, the Rolex Daytona series’ classic exotic dials are now known as the “Paul Newman” dial. The namesake brand came to the limelight as several Italian watch dealers coined the term “Paul Newman Daytona” after the late actor was spotted wearing them on numerous occasions.

The Lemon Daytona, designed circa 1970, is currently put up for auction by Sotheby's in the United Kingdom. It is the first from the Paul Newman collection to be auctioned in the U.K. and is estimated to be sold at £500,000 to £1,000,000, which translates to an approximate price range of $591,000 to $1.18 million. The auction lot is scheduled to close on September 7, 2022, following which the highest bids would be announced.

Most Expensive Watch Auction? Think Again

Interestingly, this auction doesn’t top the list as the most expensive auction of Paul Newman Rolexes. In 2017, Paul Newman’s 1968 Rolex Daytona sold for $17.75 million (including buyer’s premium), marking the most expensive wristwatch auction in history. It dethroned the 1518 Patek Philippe, which was sold at $11 million.

