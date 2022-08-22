S&P 500 Down 4%. Bull Revival Coming To An End?

Any downturn in the market tends to lead to panic and a global meltdown. This stems from a lack of alignment average investors have with the market's natural movement.

Savvy investors who have taken the time to understand how the market moves between critical levels of support and resistance avoid getting caught up in the noise and confusion on our media channels.

My previous article mentioned the importance of the daily 200 simple moving average (d200sma).

Not only is it used to establish a bias toward the price of an asset, but it is also considered a significant level of support and resistance.

Since last week, the d200sma has held firm as resistance, causing the price to fall by 4%. This battle between the bulls and the bears was very much expected, given where the price is in relation to this industry-standard moving average.

Below is the daily timeframe:

Since this bounce, the bears have taken the price to the first area of support, which can potentially force the price back up, the daily 20 simple moving average (d20sma).

Any further weakness, the 4000 round number and the daily 50 simple moving average act as the next areas of support.

If they fail to hold and the price works its way back to the low of June, then we need to be very aware of a 2000/2008-like bear market materialising.

This is nothing to fear; in fact, quite the opposite. Instead, embrace the possibility of preparing to the short market. This comes with its own challenges, but profits are large and swift if managed correctly.

However, it is too early to consider this just as yet. If you are already shorting the market, be aware this could be a bear trap.

The price still has the potential to work its way back above the d200sma, and when we will start buying back into the market, adding the strongest stocks into the portfolio.

We must apply patience to see how price action unfolds.

Image sourced from Shutterstock