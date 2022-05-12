Ominous Death Cross Forms On JB Hunt Transport Servs's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of JB Hunt Transport Servs JBHT. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock.
What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.
Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.
The death cross occurs when the 50-day moves below the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.
That just happened with JB Hunt Transport Servs, which is trading around $170.67 at publication time.
Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Death Crosses.
Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for short positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.
For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible short positions.
With that in mind, take a look at JB Hunt Transport Servs's past and upcoming earnings expectations:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.94
|2.01
|1.79
|1.55
|EPS Actual
|2.29
|2.28
|1.88
|1.61
|Revenue Estimate
|3.28B
|3.28B
|3.01B
|2.70B
|Revenue Actual
|3.49B
|3.50B
|3.15B
|2.91B
Also consider this overview of JB Hunt Transport Servs analyst ratings:
Do you use the Death Cross signal in your trading or investing? Share this article with a friend if you found it helpful!
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.