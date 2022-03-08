Death Cross Looms Over Airbnb Investors

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock.

What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.

When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.

Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.

The death cross occurs when the 50-day moves below the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.

That just happened with Airbnb, which is trading around $131.94 at publication time.

Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Death Crosses.

Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for short positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.

With that in mind, take a look at Airbnb's past and upcoming earnings expectations:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.75 -0.48 -1.17 EPS Actual 0.08 1.22 -0.11 -1.14 Revenue Estimate 1.46B 2.04B 1.23B 713.18M Revenue Actual 1.53B 2.24B 1.33B 886.94M

Also consider this overview of Airbnb analyst ratings:

Do you use the Death Cross signal in your trading or investing? Share this article with a friend if you found it helpful!

