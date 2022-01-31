A Bonafide Bonanza?

Photo by Ivan Bandura on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD.CN) has reported something to be excited about. The company owns the mining rights to a large swath of land in Nevada and a recent survey of the land revealed samples with gold and silver concentrations off the charts. The samples were classified as bonanza grade – the highest grade – but far outpaced the standard of 34 grams/tonne gold.

Precious Land

The survey revealed gold concentrations of a whopping 21,000 grams/tonne from a single vein.

The same survey found the silver concentration to be even higher at 38,000 grams/tonne from a single vein.

These bonanza grade samples, along with numerous other >100 grams/tonne gold samples, were collected from six different veins that are easily accessible from the surface.

These concentrations and the fact that the veins are exposed at surface makes knowing where to point the drill easier for exploration teams.

As of 31 January 2022, an oz of gold is worth $1,792 and an oz of silver is worth $22.48.

The company has a $16 million CAD war chest and plans a $5 million CAD exploration of the site this year.

This project, dubbed Tuscarora, is one of three main projects American Pacific is currently engaged in, each of which has the potential to be “company makers.”

Find out more at https://americanpacific.ca/.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.