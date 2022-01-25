 Skip to main content

Going Public® Introduces Two Potential Disruptors in Cyber Security and Music Streaming in its Latest Click-To-Invest Episode
Jad Malaeb  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
January 25, 2022 3:12pm   Comments
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

As a contender on the second episode of “Going Public” – a new series where viewers can Click-to-Invest while they watch  – NGT Academy boldly proclaims it can take you from “zero to engineer” in six months without any student debt. 

The cybersecurity training academy claims its students go on to work for companies including Visa Inc. Microsoft Corp. and Riot Games

“If you want to get into information technology, college is just not the answer,” NGT Academy Co-Founder and CEO Terry Kim said. 

TREBEL, on the other hand, is aiming to transform music streaming into a free service for consumers. The company has more than 2 billion songs downloaded, over 4 million active users, and is the No. 1 downloaded music app in Mexico. 

As viewers decide whether they wish to Click-to-Invest, they can view the offering circular that provides performance information for each company — the good and the risk — while they watch. Watch the full episode here!

Learn more about Going Public, NGT Academy, and TREBEL

Disclosures

TREBEL Offering Circular

NGT Academy Offering Circular

