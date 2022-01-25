Going Public® Introduces Two Potential Disruptors in Cyber Security and Music Streaming in its Latest Click-To-Invest Episode

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

As a contender on the second episode of “Going Public” – a new series where viewers can Click-to-Invest while they watch – NGT Academy boldly proclaims it can take you from “zero to engineer” in six months without any student debt.

The cybersecurity training academy claims its students go on to work for companies including Visa Inc. Microsoft Corp. and Riot Games.

“If you want to get into information technology, college is just not the answer,” NGT Academy Co-Founder and CEO Terry Kim said.

TREBEL, on the other hand, is aiming to transform music streaming into a free service for consumers. The company has more than 2 billion songs downloaded, over 4 million active users, and is the No. 1 downloaded music app in Mexico.

As viewers decide whether they wish to Click-to-Invest, they can view the offering circular that provides performance information for each company — the good and the risk — while they watch. Watch the full episode here!

