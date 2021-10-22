 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Invest in Crocs—and Crocks—for Sure-Footed Gains
Gregory Bergman - CapitalWatch.com  
October 22, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
Share:

If you had told me decades ago when Crocs were born and Donald Trump was a game show host that the former, one of the most hideous pieces of footwear ever designed would become a mainstream fad and that the latter, one of the most reptilian of real estate moguls, would not only become president but would one day launch a public market venture with the world truth in the title, I would have had you quarantined before quarantining was a thing.

But that was then, and this is now. Today, they are both worth investing in if you are looking for a solid return.

Crocs

Let’s start with the ugly shoes first. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), which owns the brand Crocs (a brand named by its founders because of the clogs’ resemblance—from the side—of a crocodile snout) had been on a run that just doesn’t seem to end.

At first, I dismissed the ubiquity of the footwear as a passing fad, like the nearly equally hideous Birkenstock fad (with white socks of course!) of the 90s. But, while fashion is cyclical and nothing last forever (still waiting on the return of platform shoes for men), both the shoes—and the stock—do not seem to be letting up in popularity any time soon. To wit, this summer I was astonished to see consumers of all shapes and sizes and colors and genders lined up this summer outside of a midtown store to buy them as if awaiting the release of a new I-Phone or see U2 in concert.

On Thursday, the stock jumped around 10% and was trading at $143.84 at the time of writing this article, still up over 4.7% on the day. The footwear giant had beat estimates in its  fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue reporting and raised  outlook for the full year. Demand for the shoes isn’t letting up apparently, and the company says that it has successfully worked to minimize the impact from the global supply chain disruption.

So buy CROX? Down from its high less than one month ago of $163 per share, in the near term the stock looks attractive. In the mid-term, a stock that has risen this fast always has the potential to fall—and fall fast. But long-term, despite, again, selling the world’s most horrible shoes, the company is shooting for over $5 billion in sales by 2026 fueled, in part, by more digital ordering and other footwear products. Moreover, the company intends to buy an extra $500 million in shares by the end of 2021, putting its buyback program at $1 billion for the year. So, if we do end up with a Christmas despite supply chain issues, you might want to stuff a pair of Crocs and a few shares of CROX in that stocking.

Crocks

Shifting directions to more controversial territory, Donald Trump’s announcement that he is bringing a SPAC public has investors from all sides of the spectrum (if they like money), chomping at the bit. I know that I am. The former president, after having been kicked off Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and (to a lesser extent) Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) for that little unfortunate episode in American history on Jan. 6, has managed to take with him tens of millions of followers to whatever media platform he visits. And the more left-leaning and woke-ish the Twitter mob becomes (or is perceived), the more these other new right-leaning platforms will succeed. Betting on an increasingly binary media ecosystem is about as sure-footed a bet any investor can make.

The new venture, according to a statement by Mr. Trump and his investors, said that the new company would be called Trump Media & Technology Group. They also plan create a new social network called Truth Social.

Truth Social.

Ha. What a Crock. 

 

Related Articles (CROX + FB)

EXCLUSIVE: CBD Censorship Continues Amidst Ongoing Cannabis Legalization Trend
Trump-Linked SPAC Has Traders Also Focused On These 6 Stocks
Snap's Earnings Miss Is Not Facebook's Gain: Why This Analyst Cut Stock Price Target, Earnings Outlook
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Snap Couldn't Snap Out of Apple's Privacy Changes
Why the Metaverse and the Future of E-Sports Will Converge With Games Like Castle Defense
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributors CrocsMarkets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com