Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Newell Brands Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Newell Brands(NASDAQ:NWL). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock.

What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.

When a shorter-term average price crosses above a longer-term average price, it could mean the stock is trending higher. If the short-term average price crosses below the long-term average price, it means the trend is lower.

Why It's Important: The 50-day and the 200-day simple moving averages are commonly used.

The death cross occurs when the 50-day moves below the 200-day. This could mean the long-term trend is changing.

That just happened with Newell Brands, which is trading around $24.02 at publication time.

Remember: Seasoned investors don't blindly trade Death Crosses.

Instead, they use it as a signal to start looking for short positions based on other factors, like price levels and company fundamentals & events.

For seasoned investors, this is just a sign that it might be time to start considering possible short positions.

With that in mind, take a look at Newell Brands's past and upcoming earnings expectations:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.13 0.48 0.43 EPS Actual 0.56 0.30 0.56 0.84 Revenue Estimate 2.55 B 2.07 B 2.63 B 2.44 B Revenue Actual 2.71 B 2.29 B 2.69 B 2.70 B

Do you use the Death Cross signal in your trading or investing? Share this article with a friend if you found it helpful!