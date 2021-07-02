June 2021: Sharesight Users' Top 20 Trades

Take a look at the top buy and sell trades by Sharesight users over the month. This month Sharesight has combined the snapshots for US stocks (including the Nasdaq, NYSE and AMEX), the ASX and NZX, providing a short summary of the key events for each market. For a more detailed look at the market-moving news behind Sharesight users’ most-traded stocks throughout the Australian 2020/2021 financial year, see Sharesight for the ASX and SMSFs.

Top 20 ASX trades for June 2021

This month’s top ASX buy trades were strongly led by the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (ASX: VAS), followed by Vanguard’s Diversified High Growth (ASX: VDHG) and International Shares (ASX: VGS) ETFs. Sell trades were led by Altium (ASX: ALU), which saw its share price skyrocket after rejecting a planned takeover proposal by Autodesk. It was a varied month overall, with trading activity spanning across ETFs, BNPL and tech stocks, as well as leading blue chip stocks.

Top 20 NZX trades for June 2021

This month’s top NZX trades were strongly led by the Smartshares NZ Top 50 (NZX: FNZ) and US 500 (NZX: USF) ETFs, followed by a2 Milk (NZX: ATM), which experienced a rebound in its share price throughout June. Overall, June’s top NZX trades were dominated by ETFs, with 15 out of 20 of the top trades being attributed to ETFs.

Top 20 trades in US stocks for June 2021

This month’s top trades across US markets were led by AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), which saw its share price skyrocket in June, attributed to a GameStop-style trading frenzy. The top trades were followed by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), both of which saw their share prices rebound in June. Overall, this month’s top trades in US markets were dominated by tech stocks and “meme” stocks, including GameStock (NYSE: GME) and Blackberry (NYSE: BB).

