Which Way Will the Red Hot Real Estate Market Move Next?

In the past year, the housing market in the United States has been like riding a roller coaster at a breakneck pace, with demand surging then falling back as many first-time buyers found themselves shut out of a market where houses were already sold by the end of an open-house, and offers needed to be thousands of dollars higher than the asking price to even be considered.

As the market has continued to heat up, opinions on both sides of the coin have become more vocal. Some players believe that the surge in prices has gone too far and that the market will be coming back down to earth soon. On the other hand, some are saying that the changes reflect real and lasting differences in the preferences of homebuyers, such as large numbers of people moving out of cities and looking to purchase homes at locations across the country that perhaps have not seen as much action before. Remote working has provided many opportunities for individuals and families to move to new and different locations than would have previously been possible.

One thing for the near term that this affects is volatility in the market and variability of prices for many real estate equities, holdings and stocks. As individual prices on houses have gone sky high, it may be valuable to watch and pay attention to the prices and valuations of companies that deal with the real estate market, along with real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are usually directly in the business of owner or operating income-producing real estate.

For experienced traders who welcome volatility and risk, and are looking for a way to trade the overall real estate market on a daily basis, the Direxion DRN/DRV Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull and Bear 3X Shares ETFs attempt to provide a daily 3 times leverage based on the performance of the MSCI US IMI Real Estate 25/50 Index.

The IMI Real Estate 25/50 is an index that is designed to measure the performance of the large, mid- and small capitalization segments of the U.S. equity universe that are classified in the real estate sector as per the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). While it is not possible to invest directly into an index, ETFs like DRN and DRV allow trading based on the movement and direction of the underlying index.

Traders who are looking to profit from the real estate market without having to redo any drywall or flip any houses may want to look into the leveraged DRN and DRV pair — DRN for a bullish market outlook and DRV for a bearish hypothesis.

