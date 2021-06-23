Stock of the Day: OLB Group (OLB)

OLB Group is a major eCommerce platform, serving busy websites in need of assistance with hosting, transactions, fulfillment and customer service. The firm also allows clients to build and customize their own online stores.

OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB ) 13.61% Change

At press time, OLB Group was up 0.67 [13.61%]. This time last year, OLB sat at roughly the same price. While the stock rose, spiked, and fell in the past year, it appears to hover around a mean price in the $5.00 range.

Why is OLB Moving?

OLB stock is on the rise once again thanks to an NFT solutions platform. Their new solution — known as SecurePay — will support non-fungible tokens (NFTs) using processes derived from the Ethereum cryptocurrency platform. Adding both security and user-friendliness, OLB stock is sure to rise further as it plunges into a growing segment of the marketplace.

Where to Buy OLB Stock

In search of inspiration or want to know where to buy OLB stock? Use these resources to find a brokerage that can help you profit from an investment in OLB Group.

Stay Ahead of the Game on OLB

When you want the best information on OLB Group, turn to Benzinga Pro for the most accurate investment information. Using guidance and real-time data from Benzinga, you can increase your net worth, diversify your portfolio and make informed decisions.