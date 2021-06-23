 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stock of the Day: OLB Group (OLB)

Patton Hunnicutt  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
June 23, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
Stock of the Day: OLB Group OLB

OLB Group is a major eCommerce platform, serving busy websites in need of assistance with hosting, transactions, fulfillment and customer service. The firm also allows clients to build and customize their own online stores.

OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB) 13.61% Change

At press time, OLB Group was up 0.67 [13.61%]. This time last year, OLB sat at roughly the same price. While the stock rose, spiked, and fell in the past year, it appears to hover around a mean price in the $5.00 range.

Why is OLB Moving?

OLB stock is on the rise once again thanks to an NFT solutions platform. Their new solution — known as SecurePay — will support non-fungible tokens (NFTs) using processes derived from the Ethereum cryptocurrency platform. Adding both security and user-friendliness, OLB stock is sure to rise further as it plunges into a growing segment of the marketplace.

Where to Buy OLB Stock

In search of inspiration or want to know where to buy OLB stock? Use these resources to find a brokerage that can help you profit from an investment in OLB Group.

Broker

Best For

Overall Rating

Start Trading

Webull

Intermediate Traders

4.5 Stars

Get Started

Interactive Brokers

Lowest Fees

5 Stars

Get Started

Robinhood

Beginner Traders

4 Stars

Get Started

Moomoo

Active Traders

5 Stars

Get Started

TD Ameritrade

Day Traders

5 Stars

Get Started

 

Stay Ahead of the Game on OLB

When you want the best information on OLB Group, turn to Benzinga Pro for the most accurate investment information. Using guidance and real-time data from Benzinga, you can increase your net worth, diversify your portfolio and make informed decisions.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OLB)

31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
EXCLUSIVE: OLB Group Announces NFT Solutions Platform To Enable Secure Digital Asset Transfer
Creative Roots, Fintech Expertise: OLB Group Does it Again
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Markets