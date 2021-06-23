Want to Buy Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Stock? See This First.

Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) markets itself as a data-driven health insurance carrier. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Clover works with software engineers, designers, product experts and data specialists, seeking to understand what Americans require to live fully well.

Step 1: Open up a brokerage account.

Opening a brokerage account is the all-important first step for anyone who wants to invest in the stock market. When you open a brokerage account, the firm asks for your personal information, payment information and uses micro-deposits to verify your bank routing and account number. You may also need to verify your identity so that the broker can send you tax documents.

You are free to choose between a cash and a margin account.

Step 2: Select your number of shares.

When you invest in the stock market, set a budget. Your budget determines how many shares you can purchase. Research current events and corporate data to determine how many shares you should purchase.

Other factors include:

Diversifying your portfolio

Potentially dividing your budget among several stocks

Step 3: Choose an order type.

When you place an order, you may choose from several types, including:

Market orders: Buy or sell a stock at the current market price

Limit orders: You set limits, for example, a stock price, and the order does not go through until those limits are reached.

IOC: Immediate or Cancel orders do not occur unless the order can be completed immediately.

AON: All or None orders only occur if you can buy or sell the chosen number of shares.

GTC: Good ‘Til Canceled orders remain open until you decide to cancel.

Step 4: Execute your trade.

Unless otherwise noted, your trade goes through instantly. You can see realtime results in your account, and you also have the opportunity to measure your success based on market activity after the transaction.

CLOV History

