Use Robinhood? This Free Tool Gives you Advanced Capabilities to Dive Deeper

A massive and continually growing number of people use the brokerage platform Robinhood to invest and trade — well over 13 million as of May 2020. By creating a streamlined, effective and user-friendly experience, Robinhood has rapidly become the quintessential commission-free investing and trading platform. However, there are some limitations to Robinhood’s offerings within its app and computer interfaces. As a platform primarily meant to be easy to use, it lacks more advanced screening, analytics and portfolio management tools.

For individuals looking to dig deeper into trading and investing, access to these tools and added features could be valuable but might seem complicated to access. Yet advanced capabilities and easy, direct informational integration with a Robinhood portfolio is not just wishful thinking.

Beefing up the Investing Toolkit

Investment software, analytics and portfolio management platform Ziggma presents a compelling case for any investor, and Robinhood users may want to take extra notice. Ziggma provides a free to use platform that is arguably one of the most user friendly and easy to get going experiences out there (we set up an actual Robinhood account on it and it took a little less than one minute).

By using Plaid to provide a fast, secure link for a brokerage account’s data, Ziggma’s setup process is wonderfully simple and easy. Immediately, a dashboard is on hand to provide a variety of valuable information on your own portfolio. Below is a sample portfolio we made using Ziggma’s portfolio builder tool, another great addition:

Also on the primary portfolio management dashboard is a convenient news tracker, for both the market as a whole and for each one of the holdings in the portfolio.



The platform additionally provides a highly useful and lightning fast screening tool that can add a lot of value for searching out the next moves and purchases for a portfolio. Ziggma focused on providing a rapid and actionable user experience by providing easily customized sliding scales and eliminating manual inputs. It estimates that its screener is 5 to 10 times faster for the user than any other screener on the market.

More features include a dedicated news section for a wide swath of information, a Markets tab with data on sectors, economic indicators, asset categories and significantly more.

And for individuals who are looking for even more, Ziggma offers a premium subscription version with additional tools including an advanced portfolio simulation and backtesting suite, and access to Ziggma’s proprietary Stock Scores. Its Stock Scores is a score from 0-100 on each stock, and is described by Ziggma as a “hedge fund grade solution. Our proprietary algorithm crunches nearly 40 KPIs across the categories of growth, profitability, valuation and financial situation both backwards looking (track record) and forward looking (estimates).” By utilizing algorithmic analysis and big data techniques, Ziggma’s goal is to “shift the odds of success in stock selection in our users’ favor.”

Ultimately, the Ziggma platform could prove to be a highly valuable tool for investors and traders looking to dive deeper into their portfolio and activities, especially boasting extremely user-friendly and primarily free-forever features, like Robinhood.