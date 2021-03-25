Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week

Investors are always looking for opportunities to profit from the most heavily shorted stocks on the stock market. Here are the stocks on the market with the highest short interest including Gamestop, GSX Techedu Inc, Viacom CBS Inc, Sunrun Inc, and Iron Mountain Inc.

1. GameStop Corp - 20.36%

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is an American retail store that offers video games, electronics, and gaming merchandise. Gamestop Corp's stock has shot up over the past few months as investors have continued to purchase shares at a high-rate. GameStop has been performing well and their sales are up 175% so far this quarter compared to last year.

2. GSX Techedu Inc - 18.98%

GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE: GSX) is a technology-driven education company that provides online tutoring and foreign language classes online. They are a respected educational institution in China that strives to improve teaching, delivery and student learning experiences. GSX Techedu is down 16% this week and their market cap is set at 17.49 billion.

3. ViacomCBS Inc - 17%

ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) provides premium entertainment content that connects billions of people all around the world. They use their platforms to connect the world, create culture, and mark important moments in history. On Wednesday their stock was down 23% and the company's momentum seems to be slowing down this week.

4. Sunrun Inc- 13.69%

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is the leading home solar panel and battery storage company that is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Sunrun powers the homes of hundreds of thousands of customers and provides them with renewable energy each month. Their stock dropped by around 5% in the premarket after announcing they are seeking to raise $3 billion from stock offerings.

5. Iron Mountain Inc- 12.62%

Iron Mountain Inc (NASDAQ: IRM) is an enterprise information management company that is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. They offer solutions such as record management, data backup and recovery, and secure shredding. Iron Mountain Inc has been trading well this week and their revenue is up 556.26%.