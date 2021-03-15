Walmart Creates Instant Competition For Square Savings With Recent Hires

After at least three years of planning, Square (NYSE: SQ) finally received regulator approval that will let the company offer a no fee, no minimum savings account paying 7x the national average APY. However, strategic hires on March 2nd by Walmart from Goldman immediately create powerful competition for Square's new program.

Square will officially launch Square Savings with approval from Utah's Department of Financial Services effective March 17th. Square Financial Services will be operated as state-chartered. However, on March 2nd, Walmart announced the hiring of the top two leaders of Goldman's Marcus banking unit. This team attracted close to $100 billion into a Goldman-backed high-yielding online money market account.

The Prize

Interest rates paid on money market and savings account at traditional banks have fallen to historic lows. Marcus has proven that consumers will trust disruptive fintechs that deliver higher rates with lower account minimums. The pandemic has also created new opportunities to meet the needs of underbanked communities.

Square's Strength

Square reports that nearly 30 million customers use their Cash App each month. Retaining either a small percentage of transactions or attracting new deposits could create a meaningful new source of interest-linked revenue for the company.

Walmart's Opportunity

Walmart serves America. Over 200 million customers visit a Walmart Store each week. Over 86 million individual use their mobile app once a month. As many as 45% of Americans don't have a savings account. Walmart has eyed this opportunity to provide low-cost banking services for many years. Since 1999, Walmart has launched at least four major efforts to open a bank for these purposes. Easing of rules by the FDIC may create just the opportunity they seek.

Who Will Win

Consumers should broadly gain access to higher rates with lower account minimums. If designed properly, the new savings banks could create more financial stability for an underserved segment of the population.

Who Will Lose

If Square comes to market with a strong offer, merchant banks should beware. The company could steal even more margins from this sector by capturing more float and now new business account assets.

A broad coalition of opposition from both big and small banks effectively blocked a similar attempt by Walmart in 2007. This time any bank with physical infrastructure near a Walmart store could feel the serious side effects of a new fintech aisle.

Contributed by:

Paul Tyler, CMO of Nassau Financial Group in Hartford, Conn