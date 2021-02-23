How Much Would You Have Made If You Invested $1000 In Walmart 10 Years Ago?

Have you ever thought about how much you would have made if you invested in Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) 10 years ago? Walmart is an American multinational retail corporation that operates thousands of supermarkets and department stores across 25 countries.

Walmart first offered common stock to the public in 1970 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 1972. In 2020 Walmarts annual earnings exceeded $520 million. Walmart has managed to adapt and remain one of the most profitable companies in the world.

If you had invested just $1000 in this stock 10 years ago you would have paid $53.03 per share. Now in 2021 the share price circles around the $137.69 mark. The single share price has increased by over 10% in the past 10 years. If you had invested just $1000 in Walmart 10 years ago you would now have around $3,166.88. You would have seen an amazing 12.45% return on your investment.

Walmart has continued to succeed and remain a lucrative stock for investors. The company's adjusted operating income jumped 19% just in the last quarter. Walmart has continued to provide an excellent digital and physical shopping experience that is accessible to everyone.

Walmart has always offered some of the lowest prices, so local communities have continued to support them since the early 1970s. This has allowed Walmart to have tremendous success despite the increased competition from other popular retailers.

Over the past 20 years Walmarts revenue, profit, and earnings per share have all continued to increase. The expected annual growth rate of Walmart over the next 5 years is projected to equal 5.6%. Many investors view this enormous retailer as an excellent long-term blue-chip investment.

In the future, Walmart will continue to expand globally to grow its consumer base. This will provide investors with an opportunity to profit from additional international revenues.

I don't see Walmart declining in popularity anytime soon. Walmart is the main grocery store for millions of consumers. Walmart will always have an edge over their competition because they offer a wide selection of products at an affordable price.

If you are thinking of starting out investing today, it's important to do extensive research or speak with a financial advisor.