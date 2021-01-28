Robinhood CEO On Trading Halts: 'We Made The Correct Decision'

This story is developing.

Vlad Tenev, a co-founder of Robinhood, has spoken to CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin on today’s show.

What Happened: Tenev said he thought Robinhood had made the right decision today to halt trading on several stocks.

“In order to protect the firm and protect our customers we had to limit buying in these stocks,” Tenev said.

“We’re doing what we can to allow trading in certain securities tomorrow morning.”