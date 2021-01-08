Drilling Deep: Manufacturing's Upcoming Boost To Trucking

Parts of the manufacturing world were laggards in the strong freight market of 2020. But on this week's Drilling Deep podcast, Jason Miller of Michigan State University discusses his bullish outlook for manufacturing in 2021 and the impact it will have on the nation's fleets.

Also on Drilling Deep, host John Kingston talks about the red-hot diesel market that is sending prices back to where they were at the start of the pandemic. It's part of a broad surge in prices for many commodities.

