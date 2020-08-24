Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 0.78% to $342.11.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) remained unchanged at at $281.87.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 0.86% to $281.75.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 1.44% to $44.75.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) remained unchanged at at $53.81.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) remained unchanged at at $30.16.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.49% to $182.92.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) remained unchanged at at $166.20.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) remained unchanged at at $51.96.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 0.64% to $36.26.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 1.40% to $119.56.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 0.58% to $24.46.

Stocks Higher

• Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) rose 3.33% to $274.56.

• Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) increased 5.84% to $47.62.

• Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) increased 43.93% to $18.27.

Stocks Lower

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) decreased 0.61% to $151.85.

• Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) fell 2.17% to $46.03.

• Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:NAK) fell 45.71% to $0.78.

Top News

Upcoming Earnings

• Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.47 and revenue of $805,800,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $923,510,000 and the EPS to be at $1.39.

• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is expected to release earnings for Q3. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.81 and revenue of $5,066,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $4,210,000,000 and the earnings per share at $1.67.

Earnings Recap

• Bitauto Holdings (NYSE:BITA) released earnings for Q2, better than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$0.66, and revenue of 276,900,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.31 and revenue of $406,600,000.