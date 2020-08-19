Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) increased 0.15% to $339.09.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 0.03% to $277.90.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) remained unchanged at at $278.24.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) remained unchanged at at $43.99.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) remained unchanged at at $54.58.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) remained unchanged at at $30.61.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 0.52% to $187.24.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.36% to $165.35.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 0.08% to $52.25.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 0.03% to $37.45.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 0.23% to $115.38.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) increased 0.28% to $24.68.

Stocks Higher

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) rose 1.31% to $99.62.

• Target (NYSE:TGT) rose 9.36% to $149.69.

• Hudson (NYSE:HUD) increased 45.99% to $7.47.

Stocks Lower

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) decreased 1.42% to $1860.33.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) decreased 30.94% to $81.87.

• Far Point Acquisition (NYSE:FPAC) fell 10.86% to $9.16.

Top News

• What Does John B Sanfilippo & Son's Debt Look Like? https://www.benzinga.com/node/17155679

• Sharps Compliance shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS results of $0.13, compared to the $0.01 estimate. https://www.benzinga.com/node/17153053

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are trading lower after the company filed for a mixed shelf offering. No size was disclosed. https://www.benzinga.com/node/17152993

• BlackBerry Option Alert: Sep 18 $5 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $0.25 vs 11673 OI; Earnings 9/22 Before Open [est] Ref=$4.85 https://www.benzinga.com/node/17156083

• Precision BioSciences shares are trading higher after the company announced it has received fast track designation for the FDA for its PBCAR0191 investigational Allogeneic CAR T Cell Therapy. https://www.benzinga.com/node/17153205

Upcoming Earnings

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is expected to release earnings for Q2. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.24 and revenue of $2,579,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $3,650,000,000 and the earnings per share at $1.97.

Earnings Recap

• Target (NYSE:TGT) released earnings for Q2, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $3.38, and revenue of 22,975,000,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.82 and revenue of $18,422,000,000.