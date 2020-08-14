Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) decreased 0.11% to $336.43.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) remained unchanged at at $272.48.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.39% to $278.28.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 0.02% to $42.79.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) decreased 1.02% to $54.17.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 0.54% to $30.24.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.05% to $183.43.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) remained unchanged at at $163.82.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) remained unchanged at at $51.19.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 0.69% to $37.57.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 0.02% to $113.98.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 0.60% to $24.95.

Stocks Higher

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) rose 1.95% to $466.65.

• Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) rose 7.02% to $69.64.

• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) increased 19.77% to $10.78.

Stocks Lower

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) fell 0.76% to $134.77.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) decreased 11.81% to $19.12.

• Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) decreased 33.95% to $18.51.

Top News

• Kratos Defense Ticking Higher; Hearing Mentioned Positive On DealReporter M&A Blog https://www.benzinga.com/node/17084385

• Neonode Inc. - Common Stock Q2 EPS $(0.18) Misses $(0.11) Estimate, Sales $758.00K Miss $1.00M Estimate https://www.benzinga.com/node/17084256

• Correction: RedBall Acquisition Shares Opened For Trade Yesterday At $10.25 https://www.benzinga.com/node/17084371

• Rocket Companies Jumps After Pre-Announcing 437% Revenue Growth https://www.benzinga.com/node/17084305

• Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2020 https://www.benzinga.com/node/17084330

Upcoming Earnings

• Flexible Solutions (AMEX:FSI) will release earnings today for Q2. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.0 and revenue of $6,770,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $7,610,000 and the EPS to be at $0.05.

• Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is expected to release earnings for Q2. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.08 and revenue of $5,510,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $2,270,000 and the earnings per share at -$0.09.

• Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) will release earnings today for Q2. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.11 and revenue of $3,733,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $2,610,000 and the EPS to be at -$0.1.

Earnings Recap

• Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) released earnings for Q2, better than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$0.01, and revenue of 7,828,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.05 and revenue of $11,096,000.

• China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) reported earnings today for Q2, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$0.13, and sales of 83,184,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.08 and revenue of $105,748,000.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) reported earnings today for Q4, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$3.26, and sales of 6,960,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$3.08 and revenue of $263,556,000.