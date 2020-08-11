Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) increased 0.42% to $336.97.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) decreased 0.43% to $269.13.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 0.99% to $280.96.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 0.76% to $42.60.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) remained unchanged at at $53.59.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) remained unchanged at at $30.17.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 3.59% to $183.33.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) fell 1.14% to $167.20.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 0.69% to $51.34.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 2.30% to $39.20.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) decreased 0.26% to $113.12.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) increased 1.92% to $25.47.

Stocks Higher

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) rose 4.37% to $105.11.

• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) rose 8.93% to $23.66.

• Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) increased 28.10% to $40.70.

Stocks Lower

• PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) decreased 2.04% to $189.38.

• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) fell 14.55% to $152.54.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) decreased 35.75% to $11.

Top News

• Major US indices are trading higher after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have given regulatory approval for a coronavirus vaccine. The Nasdaq index fell amid rotation out of technology stocks. https://www.benzinga.com/node/17032389

• Shares of several financial companies are trading higher after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have given regulatory approval for a coronavirus vaccine. The Nasdaq index fell as traders rotate out of technology stocks. https://www.benzinga.com/node/17032429

• Manufacturer And Retailer Selects Celebros Search by Bridgeline To Power eCommerce Site Search https://www.benzinga.com/node/17031276

• SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform on Organogenesis Holdings, Raises Price Target to $9 https://www.benzinga.com/node/17031293

• JanOne Completes Stable Formulation Of JAN101 In Preparation For Its First GMP Manufacturing Batch To Support Upcoming Clinical Trials https://www.benzinga.com/node/17031460

Upcoming Earnings

• Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.35 and revenue of $111,856,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $119,000,000 and the EPS to be at $0.18.

Earnings Recap

• Sysco (NYSE:SYY) released earnings for Q4, better than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$0.29, and revenue of 8,867,000,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.1 and revenue of $15,475,000,000.

• Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) reported earnings today for Q4, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $2.15, and sales of 1,362,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.72 and revenue of $1,211,000,000.