Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) increased 0.60% to $328.35.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.88% to $268.14.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 0.47% to $265.67.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 1.06% to $41.86.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) remained unchanged at at $52.18.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 0.03% to $29.07.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 0.23% to $185.13.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) fell 1.05% to $169.21.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) remained unchanged at at $47.35.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) remained unchanged at at $36.04.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 1.36% to $111.96.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 0.37% to $24.14.

Stocks Higher

• Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) rose 4.61% to $214.47.

• Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) increased 21.72% to $173.71.

• Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) increased 23.42% to $17.29.

Stocks Lower

• Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) fell 1.53% to $46.50.

• Carnival (NYSE:CCL) fell 5.93% to $13.06.

• Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) fell 18.60% to $5.69.

Top News

• Apple shares are trading higher on continued strength after the company last week reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16897943

• Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on Illinois Tool Works, Raises Price Target to $162 https://www.benzinga.com/node/16897761

• Triumph Group shares are trading higher after the company announced the sale of its composites business to Arlington Capital Partners. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16896853

• Clorox shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. UPDATE: Shares have since reversed, now lower. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16893325

• Rekor Systems shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16894493

Upcoming Earnings

• American International Gr (NYSE:AIG) will release earnings today for Q2. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.43 and revenue of $12,561,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $11,130,000,000 and the EPS to be at $0.5.

Earnings Recap

• Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) reported earnings today for Q2, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.12, and sales of 255,344,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.27 and revenue of $283,338,000.

• McKesson (NYSE:MCK) released earnings for Q1, better than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $2.77, and revenue of 55,679,000,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $3.31 and revenue of $55,728,000,000.