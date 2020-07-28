Ansonia Acquired By Equifax

Ansonia Credit Data, a major supplier of information on receivables from the trucking and transportation industry, has been sold to Equifax, one of the market leaders in providing credit information.

Equifax made the announcement late last week without disclosing a price.

In its announcement disclosing the sale, Equifax described Ansonia as "a leading provider of business credit, collections, and account receivable data used by financial institutions and other creditors and businesses focused on the transportation and logistics industries."

Data from Ansonia will be integrated into PayNet, an Equifax product that provides credit information for small and medium-sized businesses.

Integration of Ansonia into the Equifax USIS business provides us with a rich source of customized intelligence to meet the needs of capital providers who extend credit to transportation and logistics companies," Sid Singh, president of Equifax USIS, said in the Equifax statement announcing the acquisition. PayNet is part of Equifax USIS.

In that statement, Anthony Kinninger, the founder and president of Ansonia, said having its information integrated into Equifax "gives us the additional resources and capabilities we need to further scale and innovate for financing teams focused on the transportation and logistics industry."

Ansonia was founded in 2006. According to the release, it has more than $1.3 trillion in accounts receivable data "from industries in North America." Its other metrics are that it covers 7 million businesses across more than 140 industries and updates 25 million accounts each day, worth more than $700 billion in receivable data.

A report on the acquisition in the online news provider PYMNTS.COM listed key Ansonia competitors as Cortera, Universal Credit Services and Advantage Credit.

Equifax is a major provider of credit information. In the recently completed second quarter, it recorded revenue of $982.8 million and net income of $95.9 million, both up from the corresponding quarter the year before.

Further questions sent to Equifax about the transaction were not responded to by publication time.

