Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) decreased 0.64% to $320.88.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) decreased 1.55% to $254.01.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.61% to $265.01.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 1.48% to $41.80.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) fell 0.69% to $53.03.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 0.11% to $29.38.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 1.05% to $179.12.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.43% to $169.02.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 0.02% to $46.66.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 0.09% to $37.75.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) decreased 1.78% to $104.63.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 0.08% to $24.36.

Stocks Higher

• Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) rose 9.91% to $74.05.

• Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) increased 11.68% to $66.53.

• ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) rose 31.65% to $19.59.

Stocks Lower

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) decreased 17.76% to $49.67.

• Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) fell 10.35% to $30.43.

• Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) decreased 15.20% to $11.66.

Top News

• Fluor Shares Quiet Following Trader Circulation Of Speculation From Dealreporter https://www.benzinga.com/node/16768914

• Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral on City Holding, Raises Price Target to $65 https://www.benzinga.com/node/16768913

• Shares of several Chinese stocks are trading lower after China ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu on the heels of the US closing China's consulate in Houston. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16767316

• American Pacific Mining Execs Weigh In On Trending Commodities, COVID-19, Virtual Deals https://www.benzinga.com/node/16682301

• Micron shares are trading lower amid weakness in semiconductor equipment and materials companies after Intel announced its 7nm product transition has been delayed. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16769001

Upcoming Earnings

• Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) will release earnings today for Q2. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.06 and revenue of $435,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $47,660,000 and the EPS to be at -$0.83.

Earnings Recap

• Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) reported earnings today for Q2, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.26, and sales of 7,477,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $2.1 and revenue of $9,243,000,000.

• Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) released earnings for Q2, better than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.18, and revenue of 30,400,000,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.23 and revenue of $32,071,000,000.