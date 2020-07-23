Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) decreased 0.12% to $326.43.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 0.16% to $264.50.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) remained unchanged at at $270.04.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) remained unchanged at at $42.74.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) decreased 0.02% to $53.88.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) decreased 0.55% to $29.60.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.34% to $176.20.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) increased 0.69% to $168.95.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 0.01% to $46.84.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 0.69% to $37.53.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) fell 0.55% to $108.76.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 0.16% to $24.25.

Stocks Higher

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) increased 1.97% to $1623.63.

• PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) rose 10.43% to $43.54.

• Polymet Mining Corporation Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:PLM) increased 37.37% to $0.60.

Stocks Lower

• AT&T (NYSE:T) decreased 1.93% to $29.63.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) decreased 9.36% to $94.42.

• LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) fell 12.97% to $9.26.

Top News

• American Airlines Exec. Says Working With Boeing On Financing Over 737 MAX Aircraft, Plan Is Still To Take All 100 On Order Over Time https://www.benzinga.com/node/16751361

• Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral on MarketAxess Holdings, Raises Price Target to $535 https://www.benzinga.com/node/16751265

• Cymabay Shares Tick Higher Over $4.50 Level; Hearing Raymond James Upgraded To Buy, Set $10 Price Target https://www.benzinga.com/node/16751245

• Las Vegas Sands shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16751284

• Spirit Airlines shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. UPDATE: The stock has reversed and is now trading lower. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16749242

Upcoming Earnings

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is expected to release earnings for Q2. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.06 and revenue of $16,505,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $18,550,000,000 and the earnings per share at $1.1.

Earnings Recap

• AT&T (NYSE:T) reported earnings today for Q2, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.83, and sales of 40,950,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.89 and revenue of $44,957,000,000.

• Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) released earnings for Q2, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$1.39, and revenue of 683,438,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.2 and revenue of $841,381,000.