Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 0.09% to $324.60.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 0.07% to $264.19.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) decreased 0.16% to $268.02.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 0.97% to $42.95.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) increased 0.16% to $53.68.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 0.91% to $29.46.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 0.54% to $173.94.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.57% to $168.24.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 0.11% to $46.07.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 1.96% to $37.55.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 0.08% to $108.56.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 0.49% to $24.19.

Stocks Higher

• Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) rose 3.56% to $38.01.

• HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) rose 9.32% to $119.61.

• Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) increased 11.42% to $4.92.

Stocks Lower

• Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) fell 1.98% to $252.51.

• FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) fell 23.44% to $26.23.

• Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) decreased 19.63% to $1.27.

Upcoming Earnings

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is expected to release earnings for Q2. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $3.99 and revenue of $1,434,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $1,320,000,000 and the earnings per share at $0.19.

• Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.37 and revenue of $33,717,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $36,500,000,000 and the EPS to be at $1.37.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to release earnings for Q2. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$1.12 and revenue of $6,350,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $5,230,000,000 and the earnings per share at -$0.11.

Earnings Recap

• Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released earnings for Q2, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $10.26, and revenue of 3,682,000,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $9.15 and revenue of $3,617,000,000.

• Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) reported earnings today for Q2, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$0.05, and sales of 4,736,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.2 and revenue of $5,994,000,000.