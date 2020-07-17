Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 0.27% to $321.72.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 0.15% to $259.52.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 0.13% to $267.90.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 0.23% to $42.62.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) remained unchanged at at $52.69.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 0.07% to $29.17.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.72% to $169.94.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) increased 0.12% to $167.33.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 0.02% to $45.70.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 0.19% to $37.27.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 0.48% to $106.85.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) increased 0.04% to $24.17.

Stocks Higher

• Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) rose 1.46% to $246.09.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) rose 11.90% to $10.77.

• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) increased 41.19% to $3.29.

Stocks Lower

• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) fell 7.20% to $489.44.

• NIO (NYSE:NIO) fell 10.97% to $11.53.

• Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) fell 19.59% to $4.25.

Top News

Earnings Recap

• BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) released earnings for Q2, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $7.85, and revenue of 3,648,000,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $6.41 and revenue of $3,524,000,000.