Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 0.53% to $313.13.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) decreased 1.03% to $255.87.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) decreased 0.23% to $260.52.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 1.82% to $43.26.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 0.04% to $51.42.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) decreased 1.05% to $28.21.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) fell 0.30% to $168.89.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) increased 0.65% to $167.96.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 0.02% to $43.08.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 0.68% to $35.11.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) fell 0.92% to $104.88.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 0.34% to $23.49.

Stocks Higher

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) increased 5.34% to $1577.10.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) increased 7.22% to $83.40.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) rose 120.37% to $4.76.

Stocks Lower

• Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) decreased 1.94% to $433.89.

• Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) decreased 6.44% to $23.79.

• Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) fell 34.95% to $17.24.

Top News

• Rigel Pharma Shares Halted On Circuit Breaker, Up 120%; Expect Shares To Resume Around 9:46:38 a.m. EDT https://www.benzinga.com/node/16615953

• Artelo Biosciences Reports Q3 EPS $(0.27) Down From $(0.17) Q3 2019 https://www.benzinga.com/node/16615865

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are trading higher after a Trump Health official announced drugmakers with start coronavirus vaccine production by the end of summer. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16615896

• JMP Securities Reinstates Market Outperform on LGI Homes, Announces $120 Price Target https://www.benzinga.com/node/16615945

• Boeing shares are trading higher after the company announced it has signed a $1.2 billion deal with the Air Force for F-15EX combat jets. NOTE: Shares have reversed since then. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16613441

Upcoming Earnings

• America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is expected to release earnings for Q2. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.22 and revenue of $12,504,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $10,390,000,000 and the earnings per share at $0.32.

Earnings Recap

• Citigroup (NYSE:C) released earnings for Q2, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.51, and revenue of 19,766,000,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.95 and revenue of $18,758,000,000.

• Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported earnings today for Q2, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$0.66, and sales of 17,836,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.3 and revenue of $21,584,000,000.

• Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) released earnings for Q2, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$4.43, and revenue of 1,468,000,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $2.35 and revenue of $12,536,000,000.

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reported earnings today for Q2, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.38, and sales of 33,817,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $2.59 and revenue of $29,566,000,000.