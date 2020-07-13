Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) increased 0.82% to $320.24.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 1.11% to $266.91.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 0.88% to $263.19.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 0.13% to $44.50.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 0.66% to $52.04.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 0.14% to $29.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.74% to $170.36.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.51% to $165.48.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 0.82% to $44.46.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 0.73% to $35.81.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 0.87% to $109.01.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 1.24% to $23.76.

Stocks Higher

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose 13.29% to $1750.08.

• Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) increased 13.08% to $72.47.

• WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) rose 59.60% to $23.35.

Stocks Lower

• AT&T (NYSE:T) fell 1.02% to $29.82.

• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) decreased 4.29% to $41.84.

• Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) decreased 38.20% to $5.

Top News

• SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Downgrades NextCure to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $13 https://www.benzinga.com/node/16603057

• JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On FS KKR Capital with Neutral Rating, Announces Price Target of $13 https://www.benzinga.com/node/16603129

• Fortinet Shares Down 0.5%; Traders Circulate Word Of Cautious Sell-Side Commentary; However, Firm And Details Of Research Not Specified https://www.benzinga.com/node/16603019

• Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy on BioNTech, Raises Price Target to $75 https://www.benzinga.com/node/16603135

• Cinedigm shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 digital content sales up 24% yera over year. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16602985

Earnings Recap

• PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) released earnings for Q2, better than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.32, and revenue of 15,945,000,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.54 and revenue of $16,449,000,000.