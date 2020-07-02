Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) increased 1.21% to $314.34.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 1.04% to $253.09.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 1.50% to $261.23.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 3.31% to $41.41.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) increased 1.38% to $51.39.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) increased 1.55% to $28.80.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 0.22% to $166.21.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.43% to $162.72.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) remained unchanged at at $43.05.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 2.25% to $37.75.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 0.95% to $105.66.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 2.31% to $23.47.

Stocks Higher

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose 8.10% to $1210.35.

• China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) increased 8.21% to $10.94.

• Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) increased 19.99% to $46.10.

Stocks Lower

• Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) fell 6.53% to $61.60.

• MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) decreased 16.63% to $3.56.

Top News

Earnings Recap

• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) released earnings for Q4, better than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.6, and revenue of 448,976,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.88 and revenue of $502,535,000.

• Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) released earnings for Q3, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.93, and revenue of 123,106,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.5 and revenue of $121,054,000.