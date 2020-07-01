Delta To Reopen O'Hare Cargo Facility

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) will reopen its cargo warehouse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Thursday after a two-day closure for undisclosed reasons, according to a customer advisory from Delta Cargo.

The airline said Monday evening it was shutting the facility indefinitely, meaning no new cargo would be accepted or released and shipments already on site would remain in storage until further notice. Inbound flights from London Heathrow and Frankfurt, Germany, were exempt from the embargo.

Delta officials have declined to explain what caused the cargo station to close.

In related news, Delta Cargo announced several changes to its regional management team.

Gonzalo Hernandez is the new general manager for Asia-Pacific cargo sales, replacing Eric Anderson who returns to Atlanta to be the director of cargo strategy, alliances, and technology. Anderson's responsibilities include marketing and communications, product development, and digital transportation.

Jonathan Corbi, who is based in Atlanta, will move to Amsterdam to become the interim general manager for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India, filling in for Hernandez. During Hernandez's three years in charge of the region, sales grew 33%, Delta said.

Corbi has been leading Delta Cargo's passenger freighter charter team that launched in March to help address the industry's freight capacity shortage resulting from forced shut down of passenger flights due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. To date, Delta has operated more than 900 cargo-only flights.

