Q2 3PL Earnings – How Bad Can It be?
This week Andrew holds down the fort with Director of Passport Research, JP Hampstead, to discuss his team's recent research note on Q2 broker performance. Then the two dive into Uber's partnerships with municipalities and answer whether the upcoming Lemonade IPO will be sweet or sour.
As always, a special thanks to our friends at CarrierDirect with their research contributions for this episode.
