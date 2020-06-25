Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 0.10% to $303.98.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 0.03% to $243.78.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.01% to $254.61.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 0.21% to $40.41.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 0.60% to $50.16.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 1.58% to $27.66.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 0.42% to $165.27.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.59% to $164.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 0.51% to $41.35.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 0.69% to $37.35.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 0.10% to $102.36.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 1.26% to $23.28.

Stocks Higher

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) increased 1.49% to $24.18.

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) increased 12.74% to $334.98.

• Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) increased 27.03% to $2.82.

Stocks Lower

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) fell 2.56% to $57.58.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) fell 8.16% to $36.

• Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) decreased 19.03% to $7.83.

Top News

• Ericsson Shares Spike ~2% Over Last Min., Rebound Off $9.10 Level On Volume; Hearing White House Considering Broad Federal Intervention To Secure 5G Future https://www.benzinga.com/node/16391760

• Delayed Disneyland Reopening Sends The Mouse's Stock Lower https://www.benzinga.com/node/16390746

• Taubman Centers Shareholders Approve Deal With Simon Property https://www.benzinga.com/node/16391847

• DraftKings shares are trading lower after Rpii DK LLC cit its share stake in the company from 8.1% to 6.2%. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16391831

• WHO Chief Tedros Says Believes Health Situation In Europe Has Improved But Is Getting Worse Globally https://www.benzinga.com/node/16391645

Upcoming Earnings

• Nike (NYSE:NKE) is expected to release earnings for Q4. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.62 and revenue of $10,184,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $7,520,000,000 and the earnings per share at $0.09.

Earnings Recap

• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) reported earnings today for Q3, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.9, and sales of 10,991,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.93 and revenue of $11,100,000,000.

• Actuant (NYSE:EPAC) released earnings for Q3, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$0.06, and revenue of 101,879,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.45 and revenue of $295,266,000.

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) reported earnings today for Q3, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $2.86, and sales of 374,083,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $2.62 and revenue of $364,533,000.

• Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) reported earnings today for Q1, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$0.04, and sales of 6,027,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.14 and revenue of $5,373,000,000.

• Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) released earnings for Q4, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$1.24, and revenue of 1,270,000,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.76 and revenue of $2,229,000,000.