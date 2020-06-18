Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) decreased 0.56% to $309.82.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 0.14% to $243.28.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.79% to $259.82.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 0.07% to $40.06.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) fell 0.88% to $50.78.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 0.11% to $27.29.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) fell 0.22% to $162.20.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) increased 0.93% to $162.05.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) fell 1.19% to $42.24.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 1.54% to $39.08.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) decreased 0.28% to $102.27.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 1.16% to $23.89.

Stocks Higher

• Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) rose 0.59% to $195.38.

• Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) rose 9.30% to $53.13.

• Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) increased 15.59% to $2.33.

Stocks Lower

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) decreased 1.08% to $59.84.

• Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) fell 5.85% to $264.99.

• IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) decreased 20.46% to $14.77.

Top News

• JP Morgan Maintains Neutral on Pinnacle Finl Partners, Raises Price Target to $45 https://www.benzinga.com/node/16300153

• JP Morgan Maintains Neutral on Corning, Raises Price Target to $25 https://www.benzinga.com/node/16299922

• JP Morgan Maintains Overweight on QIWI, Raises Price Target to $25 https://www.benzinga.com/node/16300184

• Kroger shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.; Shares have reversed since then. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16297391

Upcoming Earnings

• American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is expected to release earnings for Q4. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.06 and revenue of $26,271,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $28,400,000 and the earnings per share at $0.04.

• At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.03 and revenue of $306,264,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $200,490,000 and the earnings per share at -$0.41.

Earnings Recap

• Carnival (NYSE:CCL) released earnings for Q2, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$3.3, and revenue of 700,000,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.66 and revenue of $4,838,000,000.