Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) increased 0.31% to $313.71.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 0.52% to $244.11.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 0.19% to $264.18.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 0.30% to $40.07.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 0.98% to $51.55.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 0.80% to $27.43.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) fell 0.16% to $162.05.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.23% to $160.27.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 0.05% to $43.08.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 0.46% to $40.89.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 0.39% to $102.95.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) increased 0.33% to $24.60.

Stocks Higher

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) increased 1.71% to $254.54.

• Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) increased 9.60% to $48.77.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) rose 111.31% to $5.79.

Stocks Lower

• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) fell 1.31% to $47.61.

• Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) decreased 6.51% to $58.43.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) decreased 30.16% to $18.99.

Top News

Upcoming Earnings

• ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is expected to release earnings for Q2. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.47 and revenue of $1,594,500,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $1,490,000,000 and the earnings per share at $0.29.