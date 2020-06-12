Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 0.59% to $302.47.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.44% to $235.04.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 0.88% to $254.27.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 0.41% to $40.03.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 1.18% to $49.71.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) decreased 0.87% to $26.18.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.22% to $162.82.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.52% to $163.02.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 0.02% to $40.82.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 0.87% to $39.26.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 0.86% to $98.97.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 1.49% to $23.45.

Stocks Higher

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) rose 2.17% to $24.45.

• Carnival (NYSE:CCL) rose 8.40% to $18.90.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPB) increased 34.08% to $58.89.

Stocks Lower

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) decreased 0.86% to $59.19.

• Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) decreased 9% to $21.65.

• Wins Finance Holdings (NASDAQ:WINS) decreased 33.12% to $33.44.

Top News

• Canaccord Genuity Maintains Speculative Buy on SLANG Worldwide, Raises Price Target to C$0.4 https://www.benzinga.com/node/16243975

• A Look Into Greif's Price Over Earnings https://www.benzinga.com/node/16243923

• Canaccord Genuity Assumes Okta at Hold, Announces Price Target of $190 https://www.benzinga.com/node/16244021

• Burning Rock Biotech Shares Open For Trade At $22.80: IPO Priced At $16.50 Per Share https://www.benzinga.com/node/16243967

Earnings Recap

• Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) reported earnings today for Q1, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$0.28, and sales of 414,043,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.01 and revenue of $513,116,000.