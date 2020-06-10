Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 0.12% to $321.32.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 0.68% to $244.96.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) decreased 0.17% to $272.94.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) remained unchanged at at $41.12.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) remained unchanged at at $52.40.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 1.06% to $28.10.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.60% to $162.16.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.48% to $159.25.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) remained unchanged at at $44.23.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 1.35% to $44.49.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 0.61% to $103.07.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 0.71% to $25.98.

Stocks Higher

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) increased 2.67% to $371.52.

• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) rose 21.94% to $60.97.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPB) increased 32.36% to $54.93.

Stocks Lower

• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) fell 3.07% to $51.91.

• United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) fell 9.67% to $40.32.

• Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) decreased 31.85% to $1.07.

Top News

• Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2020 https://www.benzinga.com/node/16221585

• Aileron Therapeutics Shares Spike To Session High, Now Up 13%, As Traders Circulate Jun. 9-Dated European Patent Register Doc 'EP3492492 - METHODS FOR PREPARING PURIFIED POLYPEPTIDE COMPOSITIONS' https://www.benzinga.com/node/16221671

• Vertex Earlier Announced European Commission Approval for KALYDECO for Children and Adolescents With Cystic Fibrosis Between the Ages of 6 Months and 18 Years With the R117H Mutation in the CFTR Gene https://www.benzinga.com/node/16221715

• Insteel Industries shares are trading lower after Sidoti & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target of $19 per share. https://www.benzinga.com/node/16221618

• Arcimoto Reports Strategic Deal With Munro & Associates To Plan For High Volume Production Of Ultra Efficient Electric Vehicles https://www.benzinga.com/node/16221590

Upcoming Earnings

• Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.3 and revenue of $281,973,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $186,540,000 and the earnings per share at $0.06.

Earnings Recap

• Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reported earnings today for Q1, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$0.38, and sales of 280,264,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.05 and revenue of $517,728,000.

• Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) released earnings for Q4, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$0.02, and revenue of 126,108,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.24 and revenue of $127,755,000.

• Guess? (NYSE:GES) released earnings for Q1, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$1.81, and revenue of 260,251,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.25 and revenue of $536,691,000.