Uber Freight's Bill Driegert On Responding To The Pandemic With Real-Time Logistics
FreightWaves  
June 09, 2020 2:47pm   Comments
Bill Driegert, head of operations and co-founder of Uber Freight, discusses the "uberization" of freight and the importance of creating a reliable, flexible and transparent communication network, as well as how the company is working to support carriers during this time and how logistics technology is taking these efforts to the next level through instant, real-time freight.

