Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 0.95% to $320.07.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 0.35% to $240.71.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 1.22% to $272.91.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 1.08% to $40.84.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) fell 2.18% to $52.19.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 1.34% to $28.04.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 0.90% to $161.12.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 1.50% to $159.06.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) fell 1.83% to $44.55.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 4.32% to $44.85.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) decreased 0.51% to $101.40.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 2.54% to $26.04.

Stocks Higher

• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) rose 1.63% to $235.18.

• Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) rose 6.75% to $235.69.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPB) increased 15.96% to $32.47.

Stocks Lower

• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) fell 2.69% to $53.27.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) decreased 9.90% to $21.98.

• Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) fell 45.25% to $37.42.

Top News

Upcoming Earnings

• AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$1.25 and revenue of $1,200,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $951,430,000 and the earnings per share at -$1.52.

• GameStop (NYSE:GME) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.07 and revenue of $1,548,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $1,090,000,000 and the earnings per share at -$0.46.

Earnings Recap

• Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) reported earnings today for Q1, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$1.89, and sales of 317,160,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.58 and revenue of $353,512,000.